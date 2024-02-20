Pool goes green: Energy saving lights make a splash

Energy saving LED lighting has been implemented at William Penn Leisure Centre in Rickmansworth, replacing halogen lights above the pool.

The project, a collaboration between Everyone Active and Three Rivers District Council, aims to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 4,835.38 kilograms annually.

This initiative follows a £50,000 investment last summer to upgrade the facility’s lighting to LED, emphasising a commitment to long term energy efficiency.

Solar panels are also utilised at both South Oxhey and William Penn Leisure Centres, while motion detectors ensure lights are only active when necessary.

John Sewell, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “Leisure centres are energy-intensive buildings and it is vital we do our bit to lower carbon output and make our centres more efficient where we can.

“Making these small but effective changes will go a long way to achieving our own carbon reduction targets, while also supporting the council with its own ambitions of achieving net-zero emissions by 2030.”

Councillor Chris Lloyd, Three Rivers District Council’s Lead Member for Leisure, said: “Replacing the lighting at the William Penn Leisure Centre with more energy efficient alternatives is an important step towards ensuring this district is more sustainable.”