Tata’s £4bn gigafactory unveiled

Indian conglomerate Tata has confirmed Bridgwater in Somerset as the site for its new £4 billion battery factory, operated by its battery business Agratas.

The Gravity Smart Campus location off the M5 is predicted to bring an economic boost to the region, creating around 4,000 jobs.

Last July, Tata announced its intention to build the gigafactory in the UK, securing approximately £500 million in subsidies from the UK Government.

Bridgwater emerged as the favoured location, with its historical significance as the former site of a factory producing high explosives for military use until its closure in 2008.

Agratas Chief Executive Tom Flack said: “Our multi-billion-pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to Somerset, helping to supercharge Britain’s transition to electric mobility whilst creating thousands of jobs in the process.”