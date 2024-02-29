Heat Network Zoning: Energy UK’s input

Trade association Energy UK has submitted its response to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) Heat Network Zoning consultation.

Key points from their feedback include advocating for technology neutrality in heat network policy, managing building connection requirements under an exemption system and ensuring robust competition processes for zone development.

The association underscores the importance of considering factors like technology type, technical feasibility and demand in determining the most suitable and cost-effective solutions.

Energy UK also highlights the need for clarity on criteria for ‘heat network ready’ buildings and urges DESNZ to provide detailed information as the concept evolves.