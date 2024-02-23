Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Top Stories

UK allocates £3.5m for heat network upgrades

Government funding aims to improve heat networks in England and Wales, benefitting nearly 5,000 residents across various sectors

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 23 February 2024
Image: Shutterstock

Heat networks in England and Wales will receive £3.5 million through Round 4 of the government’s Heat Network Efficiency Scheme (HNES).

This funding aims to enhance existing networks across various sectors, benefitting approximately 5,700 residents.

HNES seeks to optimise inefficient heat networks, ensuring comfort and resilience, particularly for low income residents.

The scheme also contributes to carbon savings and forms part of the broader Heat Network Transformation Programme (HNTP) to modernise heat networks and encourage decarbonisation efforts.

Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, said: “This important funding will help upgrade inefficient systems, preventing breakdowns and using less energy, while allowing customers to reduce their energy bills and keep their homes warm.

“It’s part of our plan to ensure every home in the country can cut their energy use and save money on their bills.”

