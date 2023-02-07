UK creates Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

The UK has today established a new government department focused on energy security and net zero following a mini reshuffle of ministers.

The Prime Minister has formally announced a governmental reorganisation and the creation of the Energy Security and Net Zero Department.

The former Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Department will be split into the Energy Security and Net Zero Department, a promise made by Rishi Sunak during his Tory leadership campaign and the Department for Business and Trade.

Grant Shapps has been appointed as the new Secretary for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Downing Street said: “The move recognises the significant impact rising prices have had on households across the country as a result of Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, and the need to secure more energy from domestic nuclear and renewable sources as we seize the opportunities of net zero.”

Responding to the announcement, Grant Shapps said: “Delighted to become the first Secretary of State for the new Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. My focus will be securing our long-term energy supply, bringing down bills and thereby helping to have inflation.”

The UK had a separate Energy Department before it was merged with the Business Department by Theresa May in 2016.

Shadow Climate Secretary Ed Miliband said on Twitter: “So seven years after the disastrous decision to abolish the Department of Energy, the Conservatives now admit they got it wrong, but a rearranging of deckchairs on the sinking Titanic of failed Conservative energy policy will not rescue the country.”

Greenpeace UK’s Director of Policy, Dr Doug Parr, said: “It’s government policy and underinvestment that is holding back real action on the climate and energy crises, not the departments or minister in place.

“Unless the new-look Department for Energy is given the freedom and funding to rapidly scale up renewable energy production – both offshore and on – to sure up domestic supply, as well as roll out a nationwide scheme to insulate the tens of millions of energy-wasting homes across the country, what’s the point?”