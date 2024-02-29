SSEN invests £2.2m in Dorset electricity upgrade

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution is investing £2.2 million to upgrade Dorset’s electricity infrastructure, with a focus on Dorchester Town.

In collaboration with the Freedom Group of Companies Ltd., the project aims to improve the region’s electricity network to meet the increasing demand for low carbon technologies.

Over nine months, the project will strengthen the network’s resilience, flexibility and capacity, benefitting over 21,000 homes and businesses.

Scheduled for completion by November 2024, it includes the installation of a new 33kV cable route, extending from SSEN’s substation near Trinity Street to Northernhay, covering key thoroughfares such as West Walk, Princess Street and the Grove.