‘Pre-election Budget fails to decarbonise industry’

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt unveiled the 2024 Spring Budget, which has sparked debates regarding its effectiveness in decarbonising the industry.

The Association for Decentralised Energy‘s Industrial Energy Policy Officer, Oz Russell, commended the budget’s emphasis on connections reform, highlighting its importance in fostering growth and reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

However, concerns have been raised about the Spring Budget‘s failure to allocate adequate support for industry decarbonisation.

Oz Russell said: “With an election around the corner and a report published this week using the International Energy Agency’s figures that shows the UK is spending the least among the top five major European economies on low carbon energy policy, this budget represents a missed opportunity to provide much-needed support to industry on issues like electrification and decarbonisation infrastructure outside of the industrial clusters.”