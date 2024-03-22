IMServ supports British Gas in P434 compliance for MHHS

IMServ, experts in meter data management, are assisting major energy suppliers British Gas and Brook Green in transitioning to new electric supply settlement processes mandated by industry modification P434, a key component of the Market Wide Half Hourly Settlement (MHHS) programme.

This modification requires all new Non-Half Hourly (NHH) unmetered electric services to be settled on an Hour Hourly (HH) basis, with existing services migrating over 12 months.

Failure to comply by the 4th April deadline will affect suppliers’ ability to accept new NHH unmetered contracts.