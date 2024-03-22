Partnership to build micro-tunnel for HS2 power supply

UK Power Networks has joined forces with Barhale to construct a micro-tunnel beneath the Grand Union Canal in West London, facilitating the delivery of power for HS2’s Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) as they work on constructing the high-speed rail line to Euston.

This partnership involves the installation of 45MVA of electricity supply, with three new high voltage cable circuits energised to the Distribution Network Operator’s nearby substation.

Pamela Ali, Programme Manager, Capital Programme at UK Power Networks, said: “It has been a huge achievement to successfully and safely construct the micro-tunnel which will enable to install our circuits across the Grand Union Canal.”

Niki French, Head of Utilities, HS2, said: “The delivery of this power tunnel is a critical part of our programme to build the new high-speed railway into the heart of London.”

Barhale’s regional manager Ovi Frunza said: “This micro tunnelling project is another key piece in the HS2 jigsaw.”