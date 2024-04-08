Drone strikes hit Europe’s largest nuclear power plant

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine, faced a serious incident on Sunday as it became the direct target of drone strikes, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported.

Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi of the IAEA expressed alarm over the unprecedented attack, highlighting the grave risks it posed to nuclear safety and security.

Mr Grossi condemned the strikes as a clear violation of established principles safeguarding nuclear facilities, urging an immediate cessation of such actions.

The drone strikes, marking the first direct attack on the ZNPP since November 2022, targeted critical areas of the facility.

While there were no immediate indications of damage to essential nuclear safety or security systems, the incident underscored persistent threats faced by the plant and other nuclear facilities in Ukraine during the ongoing armed conflict.

Director General Grossi said: “This is a major escalation of the nuclear safety and security dangers facing the ZNPP. Such reckless attacks significantly increase the risk of a major nuclear accident and must cease immediately.

“As I have repeatedly stated – including at the Security Council and the IAEA Board of Governors – no one can conceivably benefit or get any military or political advantage from attacks against nuclear facilities. Attacking a nuclear power plant is an absolute no go.”