Finance & Markets

Metals go green

Energy giant Masdar and aluminium company EGA have teamed up to develop sustainable aluminium production

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 18 April 2024
Image: Masdar

Masdar and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) have partnered to collaborate on initiatives aimed at decarbonising aluminium production and exploring growth opportunities through renewable energy.

The partnership involves exploring joint renewable energy projects to support the decarbonisation of EGA’s operations in the UAE.

Additionally, the two companies will seek international opportunities for Masdar to provide renewable energy to power new aluminium production facilities.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “Aluminium plays an essential role in decarbonisation economy-wide, which is why demand for this metal has the potential to grow by as much as 80% by 2050.

“Fulfilling this potential depends on how sustainably aluminium is made.”

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Popular Posts

Latest Podcast