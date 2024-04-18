Metals go green

Masdar and Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) have partnered to collaborate on initiatives aimed at decarbonising aluminium production and exploring growth opportunities through renewable energy.

The partnership involves exploring joint renewable energy projects to support the decarbonisation of EGA’s operations in the UAE.

Additionally, the two companies will seek international opportunities for Masdar to provide renewable energy to power new aluminium production facilities.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “Aluminium plays an essential role in decarbonisation economy-wide, which is why demand for this metal has the potential to grow by as much as 80% by 2050.

“Fulfilling this potential depends on how sustainably aluminium is made.”