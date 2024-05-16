Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Top StoriesWater & WasteWater Markets

South West Water advises boiling water due to parasite outbreak

South West Water has urged residents in Alston and the Hillhead area of Brixham to boil their drinking water due to small traces of a parasite found in recent tests
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/16/2024 7:15 AM
0 0
0
South West Water advises boiling water due to parasite outbreak
Image: South West Water / X
0
Shares

South West Water has advised customers in Alston and the Hillhead area of Brixham to boil their drinking water following new test results showing small traces of cryptosporidium.

Cryptosporidium is a parasite commonly found in the intestines and faeces of infected humans and animals.

It can be transmitted through contaminated water, swimming in or drinking from affected sources, as well as consuming contaminated food.

Authorities are currently investigating the source of the outbreak to prevent further spread and ensure public safety.

South West Water has issued a precautionary boil water notice across several areas in Devon, including Brixham, Boohay, Kingswear, Roseland and north-east Paignton, following the outbreak of the parasite.

Residents are urged to boil tap water for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth.

The outbreak, believed to be centred in Brixham, has led to 22 confirmed cases of cryptosporidium, with a further 70 cases under investigation.

Symptoms of the infection include diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach pains, low-grade fever, and loss of appetite, typically lasting for one to two weeks.

The company said Priority Services customers will receive bottled water deliveries, and those under the Boil Water Notice will receive a £15 payment as part of the Customer Promise for service interruptions.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Net zero is a way to cut your costs and help the planet, so what’s stopping you? Often, it’s just the right help and advice. That’s what we will provide at the Big Zero Show this July. Workshops, expert speakers, case studies and exhibitions. Plus, networking with 1500 peers and potential customers. Register for free now.


Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.