SSE greenlights £100m Scottish wind farm

SSE Renewables has confirmed the construction of the Aberarder Wind Farm in the Scottish Highlands, an investment of approximately £100 million in its onshore wind portfolio.

The decision follows the project’s success in securing a 15-year Contract for Difference (CfD) in the UK’s fifth allocation round in September 2023.

The 50MW wind farm, consisting of 12 turbines, is set to begin construction by the end of this year, with completion targeted for the end of 2026.

Located at Strathnairn near Inverness, the site sits on a natural plateau at an average of 700m above sea level, adjacent to the operational 94MW Dunmaglass Wind Farm, co-owned by SSE Renewables and Greencoat UK Wind.

Acquired by SSE Renewables in October 2022, the fully consented Aberarder project is expected to generate enough energy to power 60,000 homes annually and offset over 35,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

Heather Donald, Director of Onshore Development and Construction at SSE Renewables, said: “Onshore wind is a critical component of the net zero transition. Projects like Aberarder support jobs and communities and generate clean green electricity for millions of homes and businesses up and down the country.

“They are also the foundation of a homegrown electricity system and will help strengthen energy security and deliver on Scotland and the UK’s net zero targets.”