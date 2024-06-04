Login
Ecotricity unveils energy switching solution for SMEs

Tickd and Ecotricity have partnered to introduce a new self-serve switching solution designed for small businesses
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/04/2024 10:07 AM
GRIDSERVE takes 25% stake in Ecotricity’s Electric Highway
Image: GRIDSERVE/Ecotricity
Ecotricity and Tickd have collaborated to introduce a new self-serve switching solution for small businesses, aiming to make it easier for environmentally conscious customers to transition to green energy supply.

This collaboration is expected to offer competitive prices and streamline the quoting and contracting process for SMEs.

Will Stratton, B2B Change and Transformation Ecotricity said: “When cost remains such an important factor for small businesses in choosing their energy supplier, it’s great we’ve been able to partner with the team at Tickd to offer customers competitive prices within just a few clicks.”

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

