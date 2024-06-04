Login
UK ageing power plants to inflate grid supply costs through 2030

Experts forecast prolonged high electricity generator prices in the UK due to ageing power plants and costly construction of new sources, impacting consumers through increased electricity bills
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
06/04/2024 8:15 AM
Britain’s gas-fired generation breaks record in third quarter
Image: Shutterstock
New forecasts from Cornwall Insight‘s Power Curve Report suggest that electricity generator prices in the UK will remain elevated until the end of the decade.

Electricity generators now receive a minimum of £51 per kilowatt (kW) annually, substantially rising from the previous rates of £18kW.

The report attributes this to ageing power plants and the expensive construction of new generation sources.

These factors are expected to impact consumers through higher electricity bills.

The UK capacity market, aimed at ensuring a reliable electricity supply, faces challenges as existing plants decline in reliability, necessitating more expensive replacements.

Despite government signals for building new gas-fired power stations, concrete plans are yet to be disclosed, with the announcement of an election making tangible action on these power stations unlikely in the near future.

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

