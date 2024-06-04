EDF speeds up customer migration to new platform

EDF’s UK retail business is teaming up with Accenture and Kraken Technologies to fast-track the transition of customers to its new energy management platform.

This initiative aims to empower customers to efficiently manage their energy usage and costs.

EDF successfully migrated over five million meter points in the UK to Kraken, the technology powering Octopus Energy, integrating customer and operational data for electricity and gas using advanced analytics, AI and machine learning.

Richard Hughes, Retail Energy Director, EDF in the UK said: “This team’s extensive technology and industry expertise advances our company’s strategy of growing our base of energy-retail customers through digital transformation.”