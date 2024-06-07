Smart meter boss steps down after seven years

Angus Flett, the Chief Executive Officer of the Data Communications Company (DCC), will step down at the end of August after 7.5 years in the role.

Under his leadership, the DCC connected nearly 31 million smart meters and covered over 60% of all homes in Britain.

The smart meter network now reaches more than 99.3% of homes and businesses nationwide.

The network has helped consumers manage their energy bills and switch providers more easily.

It has also supported the decarbonisation of the energy system.

The process to select a new CEO has begun.

Commenting on Flett’s decision to step down, DCC Chair Richard McCarthy said, “Under Angus’ leadership, the DCC has delivered Britain’s smart meter network.

“This first of its kind infrastructure is now playing a critical role at the heart of the energy system helping to keep bills down, protect British energy security and decarbonise our energy system.”

Angus Flett said: “It has been a privilege to lead the DCC on its journey to enable a smart energy system focussed on decarbonisation and social good.

“The future for the DCC to continue its mandate is exciting and I wish the organisation all success.”