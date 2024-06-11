Charge point operator Believ to exhibit at Big Zero Show 2024

Electric Vehicle (EV) charge point operator (CPO), Believ, will be exhibiting at the Big Zero Show 2024 to showcase how its fully funded charge point installation solution can play an integral role in helping businesses and landowners realise their overall sustainability ambitions.

Believ is looking forward to welcoming visitors from industry and the property sector to experience how its zero cost, hardware agnostic, end-to-end EV charging solution can help organisations to install charge points that best serve the needs of their customers, visitors and staff. The company can advise on which charging speeds and hardware are required to optimise car park revenues for any particular site, taking responsibility for planning, installation, ongoing maintenance and operation.

Dan Lessiter, Head of Business Partnerships at Believ, says they are really excited to be at the show: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase what we have in store this year and communicate how as a CPO we can help support businesses and landowners in reducing their Scope 3 emissions, without a significant impact on time, resource or budget,” he says.

“We are also looking forward to discussing how our fully funded EV charging solution compliments a business’ overarching sustainability strategy, while also delivering financial and environmental benefits.

“EV infrastructure must be reliable, cost-effective, accessible and sustainable if business stakeholders are to be convinced of the benefits. Getting our proposition out to landowners and businesses is why our attendance at this event is so important,” says Dan.

The Big Zero show runs from the 2nd to the 3rd July. You can find Believ at Stand 25 in the Coventry Building Society Arena.

To find out more about Believ’s offering, please visit: https://www.believ.com/businesses/