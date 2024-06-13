SSE Pacifico secures funding for Japanese floating wind project

A consortium that includes SSE Pacifico has been awarded public funding for a 30MW floating offshore wind demonstration project in Japan.

The funding comes from the Green Innovation Fund (GIF), established by the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and administered by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

The consortium, led by Marubeni Offshore Wind Development (MOWD) and including SSE Pacifico, was one of two selected through a competitive process.

Up to 85 billion yen (approximately £420 million) in public funding will be divided between the two projects, provided in phases as key milestones are achieved.

The demonstration project is planned to be located off the southern coast of Akita Prefecture in northern Honshu, Japan‘s main island.

It will be developed in water depths of up to 400 metres, making it one of the deepest offshore wind sites globally.

The project will feature two 15MW demonstrator offshore wind turbines on semi-submersible floating foundations.

Dai Karasawa, President of SSE Pacifico, said: “This demonstration project will play a critical role in enhancing real world knowledge about deploying floating wind at such depths, not only in Japan but globally.”