SSE and Equinor advance Dogger Bank D project

SSE Renewables and Equinor, joint developers of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, have finalised commercial terms with The Crown Estate to explore expanding the wind farm with Dogger Bank D.

This potential fourth phase aims to harness up to 2GW of renewable energy from the eastern section of the existing Dogger Bank C seabed lease.

The project’s advancement hinges on the outcome of a plan-level Habitats Regulation Assessment (HRA) as part of The Crown Estate’s Capacity Improvement Programme, which seeks to increase green electricity production by up to 4GW across seven offshore wind projects.

If approved, Dogger Bank D would significantly bolster the world’s largest offshore wind farm, currently under construction off Yorkshire‘s coast.

Rob Cussons, Dogger Bank D Project Director at SSE Renewables, said: “It is a move that can unlock the value of more clean energy from the same area of seabed, as we accelerate towards a greener and more secure energy system.

“This pioneering project is made possible by the joint foresight from shareholders SSE and Equinor along with The Crown Estate to consider an innovative approach to bring forward more clean and secure energy from the available seabed, whilst ensuring that sensitive marine habitats are protected.”