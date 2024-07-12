Will the King’s Speech power up the UK’s public energy company?

As anticipation builds ahead of King’s Speech on 17th July, there is widespread speculation about the contents of this address.

Among the topics of interest is whether the speech will unveil plans for Great British Energy, a proposed publicly owned energy company.

Expected to be delivered by King Charles at the State Opening of Parliament, the speech will outline the Labour government’s legislative priorities for the upcoming parliamentary session.

Key elements are likely to include nationalising railways, reforming planning laws and potentially introducing initiatives aimed at enhancing clean energy production.

While details remain closely guarded, Labour’s manifesto commitments suggest a strong focus on environmental sustainability and public ownership in the energy sector.

The establishment of Great British Energy is aligned with Labour’s ambitious targets for achieving 100% clean power by 2030.

Energy Live News has contacted Downing Street for comment.