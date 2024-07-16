Jobs under threat after energy business customer transfer

Energy supplier Opus Energy, headquartered in Northampton, is reportedly set to cut up to 340 jobs following its decision to transfer 90,000 small business customers to EDF Energy.

A few weeks ago, Drax announced it would dispose of a portfolio consisting of 90,000 small and medium-sized (SME) business customers to EDF.

These customer meter points were originally acquired by Drax Group as part of its purchase of Opus Energy in 2017, a transaction valued at £340 million.

The move comes as part of a strategic realignment to focus on larger corporate clients rather than small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Drax has initiated a consultation process affecting roles at Opus’s Northampton office, with plans to retain 90 employees to manage the remaining SME accounts.

Affected employees have raised concerns about the adequacy of the redundancy packages offered.

One employee, speaking anonymously to the BBC, expressed dismay over the situation, highlighting financial pressures and the challenges of finding new employment quickly.

A Drax spokesperson told Energy Live News: “Following a long term strategic review of Drax’s customers business, we have made the difficult decision that serving SME customers is no longer aligned with our strategy and we have reached an agreement to sell the majority of Opus Energy’s SME customer accounts to EDF Energy Customers Limited.

“As part of this sale, the business has launched a consultation process which impacts a number of colleagues.

“As a responsible employer, Drax is committed to supporting all of those who are affected through this consultation. The process incorporates a series of proposed enhanced redundancy terms, contingent on individual eligibility, which go beyond Drax’s statutory responsibilities.

“We have put in place additional support and advice should any affected colleagues require it including outplacement support and workshops on CV writing, interview skills and financial management. We have also established a support hub in the Opus office.”

EDF Energy has been contacted for comment by Energy Live News but has yet to respond.