Cheesy partnership promises gouda future for sustainability

Conrad Energy has announced a partnership with cheesemaker Belton Farm to support sustainable energy practices within their operations.

Under the terms of a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA), Conrad Energy will finance, build and manage a new 1.5MWp ground mount solar facility exclusively for Belton Farm.

The solar project is predicted to slash the Belton Farm’s carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 552 tonnes.

In addition to the newly planned solar facility, Belton Farm has been integrating renewable energy sources since 2011, with existing rooftop arrays generating substantial electricity and offsetting greenhouse gas emissions.

Justin Beckett, Managing Director of Belton Farm said “Conrad Energy has worked closely with us to identify the best way of meeting our cost and sustainability objectives.

“Their Match+ green product gives us market-leading transparency on where our green energy is coming from.

“In addition, the new, solar scheme will be funded by Conrad Energy under a long term PPA, allowing us to focus on what we do best – making award-winning cheese.”