Electricity smart meter rollout down 15%

Electricity smart meter installations in Britain fell by 15% year-on-year in June 2024
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
07/17/2024 2:21 AM
‘Electricity consumers in the UK shell out £29bn extra in 2022’
Image: Shutterstock
The electricity smart meter rollout in Britain experienced another slow month, with installations in June 2024 falling by 15% compared to the same month last year.

There were 178,000 electricity smart meter installations in June 2024, which is also 9% less than in May 2024 and lower than the corresponding months in 2021 and 2022.

So far this year, there have been 1.18 million installations, bringing the total to 23.48 million since ElectraLink records began in January 2012.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero released its most recent smart meter report at the end of May.

The figures show that 35.5 million smart and advanced meters are currently operating in the UK as of March 2024.

