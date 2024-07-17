SSE strikes solar deal to brighten business rooftops

SSE Energy Solutions has partnered with solar developer Ortus Energy to expand rooftop solar installations for commercial customers throughout the UK.

This collaboration includes SSE’s acquisition of 13MW of existing rooftop solar assets and the option to finance up to 130MW of future solar projects over the next three years.

The initiative will enable businesses to access sustainable energy solutions through upfront financing of solar panel installations, supported by long term power purchase agreements.

Nikki Flanders, Managing Director of SSE Energy Customer Solutions, said: “Making inroads into UK-wide decarbonisation targets requires a multi-pronged approach and this includes equipping businesses with the services and products they need to decarbonise their buildings and operations.

“We want to be the partner of choice for all types of businesses looking to tackle their energy costs and emissions, whether they are seeking external infrastructure solutions such as solar installations or internal upgrades like smart meters and smart building controls.”