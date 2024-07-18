Centrica installs 1MW solar array at defence giant

Centrica Business Solutions has finalised the installation and activation of a 1MW solar array at Moog Inc.’s aerospace manufacturing facility in Wolverhampton.

This solar system represents a step towards decarbonising the site and advancing its journey towards carbon-neutrality.

Under the agreement, Centrica leased roof space from Moog Inc. to install approximately 2,200 solar panels, capable of generating around 1MW of electricity.

Centrica financed the project and secured a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Moog Inc., ensuring the purchase of renewable electricity generated on-site.

Over the next 25 years, the solar panels are expected to provide the site with 800MWh of energy annually, meeting approximately 10% of its current electricity needs.

This initiative not only offers Moog Inc. price stability but also eliminates upfront costs associated with renewable energy adoption.

Dr Jean-Yves Cherruault, Head of Business Development Business to Business at Centrica Business Solutions, said: “Our project with Moog Inc. is one of our biggest rooftop solar arrays to date and we’re excited to continue working with businesses across Britain to deliver large scale renewable energy schemes that will help meet their sustainability goals – while creating a greener, more decentralised and flexible grid.”

Hamish Ferguson, Vice-President, Director of Sustainability and ESG at Moog Inc., said: “This solar project is the first retrofit of its kind for us and we’re looking forward to implementing similar initiatives around the world to further our carbon reduction ambitions.”