Robot army to save Brits from chilly floors

E.ON and Q-Bot have partnered to improve home insulation across the UK using robotics and artificial intelligence.

This partnership, under the Great British Insulation Scheme (GBIS), aims to enhance energy efficiency in homes by installing underfloor insulation.

The initiative will focus initially on regions such as the North East, South East, South Wales, and London, with potential expansion across England, Scotland and Wales in the next two years.

The GBIS initiative, part of Ofgem’s Energy Company Obligation (ECO), requires large energy suppliers to contribute to energy efficiency programmes.

E.ON and Q-Bot plan to insulate hundreds of homes, targeting both individual energy efficiency enhancements and comprehensive upgrades.

Q-Bot’s technology involves a robotic device remotely controlled by installers to apply spray foam insulation beneath suspended timber or concrete floors.

Before installation, properties undergo a technical survey to assess suitability based on factors like floor condition and ventilation, with data securely stored in Q-Bot’s digital management system.

Alexis Keel, E.ON UK’s Head of Obligation Delivery, said: “Improved insulation makes for more comfortable homes and healthier residents, and we’re proud to work with Q-Bot to help make this a reality for even more people across the country.”

Leigh Fairbrother, Q-Bot’s Head of Commercial, said: “We already install our floor insulation in more than 100 British homes every month and together with E.ON, we can help in the delivery of the government’s insulation policy and fuel poverty agenda and improve the fabric of the country’s housing stock, especially in the social housing sector.”