Rolls-Royce SMR design submitted for UK Government approval

The Nuclear Industry Association has submitted an application for the justification of Rolls-Royce‘s small modular reactor (SMR) design, marking the first time a UK reactor design has been presented for this regulatory process.

The justification decision is a prerequisite for any new nuclear technology in the UK, involving a high level evaluation of the potential benefits and detriments of the proposed nuclear practice.

The application argues that the reactor’s power generation capabilities outweigh any potential risks, which are managed through safety measures embedded in the design.

Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: “Rolls-Royce SMR’s design, like other SMRs, offer huge possibilities for the UK to revive our industrial capabilities and deliver low carbon energy for net zero and energy security.”

Helena Perry, Rolls-Royce SMR’s Safety and Regulatory Affairs Director, said: “Each Rolls-Royce SMR ‘factory-built’ nuclear power plant will provide enough clean, affordable, electricity to power a million homes for 60+ years – delivering energy security, enabling net zero and making a transformational contribution to the UK economy.

“Rolls-Royce SMR remains on track to complete Step 2 of the Generic Design Assessment by the nuclear industry’s independent regulators and move immediately into the third and final step this summer.”