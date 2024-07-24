British Gas to hire 300 apprentices

British Gas has announced it will recruit 300 new apprentices to strengthen its workforce and support its net zero goals.

The apprenticeships will primarily focus on engineering roles.

The new recruits will assist with energy efficiency advice, boiler repairs and the installation of net zero measures.

In addition to engineering roles, British Gas is introducing a customer service apprenticeship programme, with recruits beginning in August and September at the company’s UK call centres.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance customer service and support the company’s commitment to hiring 3,500 apprentices by 2030.

The company aims to attract more women and individuals from underrepresented backgrounds to these roles, addressing the gender imbalance in engineering and promoting diversity within its workforce.

Chris O’Shea, Chief Executive Officer of Centrica, the parent company of British Gas, said: “It’s vital that we reflect the diversity of the customers and communities we support, and we’re committed to creating the workforce of the future that can deliver the UK’s net zero ambitions.”

Minister Miatta Fahnbulleh at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, said: “Our Warm Homes Plan will go further and faster in upgrading Britain’s homes to protect billpayers and tackle fuel poverty.

“This brings with it huge potential for new jobs across the country – from helping to deliver the UK’s clean energy transition, to providing a top-class service for customers.”

Centrica is set to release its first-half financial results on Thursday 25th July.