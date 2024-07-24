Energy supplier offers £1,000 EV charging discount

Octopus Electric Vehicles has launched a new tariff aimed at helping electric vehicle (EV) owners save on charging costs.

The ‘Intelligent Octopus Go – EV Saver’ tariff offers an off-peak rate of 6p per kWh, which could result in savings for EV drivers.

Available through Octopus Energy, this new rate allows EV users to travel from London to Cornwall for under £5, a journey that would typically cost around £30 in a petrol car.

On average, customers using this tariff could save approximately £1,076 annually on fuel costs compared to petrol vehicles.

A few months ago, a report by Transport & Environment UK identified the main barriers faced by drivers in adopting battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

According to the findings, public charging availability is a major concern for 16% of respondents and a concern for an additional 20%.

Expensive upfront costs and higher electricity bills are also major concerns for many drivers.