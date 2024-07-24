Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
EVsNet ZeroTop StoriesTransportation

Energy supplier offers £1,000 EV charging discount

Octopus is offering EV drivers a new tariff that could potentially save them over £1,000 a year on charging costs
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
07/24/2024 12:30 PM
1 0
0
Energy supplier offers £1,000 EV charging discount
Fiona Howarth, CEO of Octopus Electric Vehicles Image: Octopus
0
Shares

Octopus Electric Vehicles has launched a new tariff aimed at helping electric vehicle (EV) owners save on charging costs.

The ‘Intelligent Octopus Go – EV Saver’ tariff offers an off-peak rate of 6p per kWh, which could result in savings for EV drivers.

Available through Octopus Energy, this new rate allows EV users to travel from London to Cornwall for under £5, a journey that would typically cost around £30 in a petrol car.

On average, customers using this tariff could save approximately £1,076 annually on fuel costs compared to petrol vehicles.

A few months ago, a report by Transport & Environment UK identified the main barriers faced by drivers in adopting battery electric vehicles (BEVs).

According to the findings, public charging availability is a major concern for 16% of respondents and a concern for an additional 20%.

Expensive upfront costs and higher electricity bills are also major concerns for many drivers.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.