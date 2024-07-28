Landlords face EPC crackdown

Landlords in the UK have been given until 2030 to upgrade their rental properties to an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of ‘C’.

The announcement was made by Ed Miliband, Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary, during a recent session in the House of Commons.

Mr Miliband emphasised that this initiative is part of the government’s strategy to tackle fuel poverty, which currently affects more than three million people across the country.

He stated that this requirement would help improve living conditions and energy efficiency in rental properties, potentially reducing energy costs for tenants.

Ed Miliband said: “More than three million people are in fuel poverty in our country. One thing that this government will do that the last government did not is demand that landlords raise the standard of their accommodation to a proper Energy Performance Certificate standard C by 2030.

“That will make a dent in this issue, but the House should be in no doubt about our ambition to cut that number of 3.2 million as much as possible in the five years of this Parliament.”

Despite confirming the new targets, Mr Miliband did not provide further details on the measures that will be taken to ensure compliance or the support that will be available to landlords to achieve these standards.