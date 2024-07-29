Pizza Hut cuts water bills by £19k

Pizza Hut has teamed up with Wave to manage water use at over 130 UK locations.

This has led to savings of more than £19,000 annually by detecting and fixing leaks and inefficiencies.

The company aims to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and is improving water management as part of this goal.

Wave’s alerts help Pizza Hut monitor water usage and address problems quickly.

Malcolm Merry, Head of Property Services at Pizza Hut, said: “Working with Wave helps us to easily understand and manage our consumption and to quickly rectify any issues that arise.

“We have used their leak detection team on numerous occasions and the service levels provided are a continuation of the high levels we have become used to working with Wave.

“Often commercial utility management can be complicated, however working with Wave has been instrumental in strengthening our water efficiency efforts.”

Oli Shelley, Head of Water Efficiency Services at Wave, said: “Water is often overlooked by many businesses when it comes to their ESG strategy, but it really does play a significant part, with business’ consuming 30% of the UK’s total water supply.”