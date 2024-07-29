Login
Just Stop Oil activists block Gatwick departure gates

Seven Just Stop Oil activists blocked departure gates at Gatwick Airport using suitcases with lock-on devices
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
07/29/2024 9:19 AM
Just Stop Oil activists block Gatwick departure gates
Image: Just Stop Oil
Seven activists from Just Stop Oil have blocked departure gates at Gatwick Airport‘s southern terminal.

The protesters used suitcases with lock-on devices to obstruct access.

The incident began around 8am today.

The group is calling for a global treaty to end fossil fuel use by 2030.

They are part of the Oil Kills international campaign, which has staged similar actions at airports worldwide.

One of the activists, Mel Carrington, 63, from Dorset, said: “We’ve just had the hottest three days on earth in recorded history and possibly for hundreds of thousands of years.

“Innocent people around the world already face extreme weather and deadly heat and no one is prepared for the societal collapse that unchecked global heating will bring.

“I’m terrified of what it will mean for my family and friends when there are widespread crop failures, food shortages and economic meltdowns. It will mean the breakdown of law and order, the end of the NHS and the loss of everything we depend on.”

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “There are a small number of protestors at the airport who have now been arrested and are being removed from the airport.”

