International energy security summit set for London in 2025

The UK Government will host an international summit on energy security in London in the second quarter of 2025, organised by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The summit aims to address both existing and emerging risks in the global energy sector.

It will focus on geopolitical, technological and economic factors influencing energy security.

Discussions will include energy demand, supply, trade and the shift to clean energy solutions.

UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “In an unstable world, the only way to guarantee our energy security and protect against volatile energy price spikes is to speed up the transition away from fossil fuels to clean, homegrown energy.

“Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine global energy security has become more important than ever.”

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said: “The global energy crisis delivered a sobering reminder to countries around the world on the importance of energy security and its implications for our economies.”