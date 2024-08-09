UK Government seeks NDC advice

In a recent letter to the Climate Change Committee, Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, has requested guidance on setting the UK’s carbon reduction target for 2035.

The UK must submit its updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) by February 2025 for the UN climate talks.

The Energy Secretary acknowledged that while the CCC does not have a formal role in deciding the NDC level, their expertise is important.

The guidance will need to reflect commitments under the Paris Agreement, the Global Stocktake, and the UK’s legally binding net zero target for 2050.

Ed Miliband said: “We would also value your views on the impacts of including and not including international aviation and shipping emissions in our NDC (and what the target level would be subject to this decision).”