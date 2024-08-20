BREAKING

20m SMETS2 now connected across UK

The 20 millionth second-generation smart meter has been connected to the UK’s DCC network
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
08/20/2024 10:22 AM
20m SMETS2 now connected across UK
Image: Just Jus / Shutterstock.com
The UK has marked a milestone connecting the 20 millionth second-generation smart meter (SMETS2) to the Data Communications Company (DCC) network.

Introduced in 2018, SMETS2 meters enable consumers to switch energy suppliers while retaining smart functionality through the DCC network.

This network is integral to updating the power grid and advancing the UK’s net zero objectives.

The 20 millionth SMETS2 installation, completed by British Gas on 15th August 2024 in Chichester, brings the total number of smart meters on the network to nearly 32 million, including both first- and second-generation meters.

Smart meters help households monitor energy use, reduce carbon dioxide emissions and avoid estimated bills with accurate, real-time data.

The data from the network assists energy suppliers and operators in maintaining grid stability and increasing the use of renewable energy sources.

The ongoing rollout of smart meters is reducing carbon emissions by over one million tonnes each year.

More than half of British homes are now connected to the smart meter network, with about 15,000 meters being added daily.

