BREAKING

EDF to add over 300MW of battery storage to UK grid 40 mins ago
Nearly 60% support new UK solar farms 2 hours ago
Ofgem opens more slots for net zero fund 2 hours ago
20m SMETS2 now connected across UK 3 hours ago
ESO admits £35m settlement error 3 hours ago
UK powers up green energy push 4 hours ago
UK energy supplier approval up, still below 2020 peak 21 hours ago
UK hits 250k heat pumps 22 hours ago
Winter energy price cap rise could hit households hard 24 hours ago
Will Sizewell C’s funding decision be pushed to 2025? 24 hours ago
Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Editor’s PickEnergy MarketsNet ZeroRenewable EnergyScience & DigitalTop Stories

Ofgem opens more slots for net zero fund

The energy regulator has introduced a revamped Strategic Innovation Fund process, offering more frequent application windows and faster funding for energy projects
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
08/20/2024 11:10 AM
0 0
0
Ofgem opens more slots for net zero fund
Image: Steve Nimmons / Shutterstock.com
0
Shares

Ofgem has announced changes to the Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF).

The SIF supports projects aimed at reducing high energy bills, cutting carbon dioxide emissions and improving energy security.

The new process introduces three application windows per year for all phases of projects, rather than just one.

This allows for more flexibility in start dates and project duration.

Projects can now move from Discovery to Beta in as little as 23 months, a reduction of up to eight months from the previous timeline.

Recent funding of £95 million has been allocated to ten projects focusing on technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) for energy network risk prediction and circuit breakers for offshore wind integration.

The revised process is intended to make it easier and faster for projects to receive funding.

Marzia Zafar, Deputy Director Strategy – Energy Systems Management and Security at Ofgem, said: “In the past few decades, the energy system has already begun to move from its old way of thinking and doing to adopting new technologies like smart meters and new arrangements to create flexibility in the energy system.

“There is still more that needs to be done, we need longer duration energy storage and seasonal storage.

“We need households to have smart devices that automatically flex when the system sends signals. We need nuclear, carbon capture utilisation and storage, offshore wind, onshore wind and digital solutions that can use machine learning to run the energy system efficiently and visibly.”

Jodie Giles, Innovate UK, Strategic Innovation Fund Programme Director, said: “As we strive towards net zero, we are continuously improving how we support innovation.

“With these improvements, we aim to accelerate the delivery of transformative solutions and drive forward the energy transition with greater efficiency and flexibility.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.