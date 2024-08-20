BREAKING

Generation Net Zero Renewable Energy Top Stories

Nearly 60% support new UK solar farms

A recent poll shows strong public support for the government's clean energy policies, including the Great British Energy plan, but less support for cuts to winter fuel payments
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
08/20/2024 11:33 AM
UK to ease solar and onshore wind planning rules
Image: Shutterstock
Almost 60% of the public support the government‘s policy of approving new solar farms.

The survey, conducted by YouGov for the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), also shows that 68% are in favour of the ‘Great British Energy‘ initiative and 60% back lifting the ban on onshore wind.

However, the proposal to remove the winter fuel allowance for some pensioners faces opposition, with 59% of respondents against this change.

The poll highlights that many people view increasing UK energy independence as a primary goal for the government’s clean energy policies.

Approximately 46% of those surveyed expect the policies to enhance energy independence, while 60% anticipate that they will create more jobs in green industries.

Despite the general support for renewable energy initiatives, there is concern about how the government will address the ongoing issue of high energy bills.

Alasdair Johnstone of ECIU said: “With the gas crisis ongoing, bills still £400 higher than they were before the crisis and set to rise again ahead of winter, restrictions on winter fuel payments are unsurprisingly much less popular.

“Questions are being asked over what can be done to help those struggling in the short term.

“If the UK is to insulate itself from gas market volatility in the coming years, the government will need to get on with ramping up a programme of home energy efficiency and encouraging the uptake of electric heat pumps.”

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

