Great British Energy Bill wins Commons backing with 348 votes

The Great British Energy Bill has passed its second reading in the House of Commons, moving a step closer to becoming law.

MPs voted 348 to 95 in favour, giving a majority of 253.

The Bill proposes the creation of a publicly owned energy company, with the government pledging £8.3 billion in support over the current parliamentary term.

During the debate, the Energy Security Secretary responded to questions about the company’s role and highlighted the need to reduce the UK’s reliance on international gas markets.

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Miliband said: “This government is not neutral about where things are made. We want the future to be made in Britain.

“Clean energy is the economic and industrial opportunity of the 21st century.

“And the truth is other countries are seizing this opportunity, but Britain is being left behind. ”

If the Bill is approved in its final stages, it will give the Energy Secretary the authority to establish the new energy company.