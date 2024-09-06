Industry hails approval of ‘UK’s largest’ solar farm

The UK has given the green light to its largest solar farm project, the 600MW Cottam solar farm.

The decision has been positively received by the solar industry.

The Cottam solar farm will be located across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire and is projected to supply power to around 180,000 homes annually.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband’s approval is in line with the recommendations of the Planning Inspectorate, which highlighted the project’s potential to address the need for low carbon electricity.

This approval supports the government‘s goal of achieving 50GW of solar capacity by 2030.

Stephen Wilding, Director of Business Development at Solar Energy UK, said: “Today’s announcement is another step in the right direction towards a sustainably-powered solar nation, offering a more secure and affordable energy system.”

Island Green Power’s Head of Projects UK Eve Browning added: “We will now begin the next phase of development and look forward to delivering the full opportunities of the project.

“This includes making significant benefits to the local community and environment by enhancing the biodiversity and wildlife across the site and introducing a new route for local walkers.”