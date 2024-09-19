World’s largest tidal power scheme moves forward in UK

A major step has been taken towards the development of the UK’s largest tidal power scheme, with plans now moving into the public consultation phase.

Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram has announced the launch of the first public consultation for what is described as the world’s largest tidal power scheme.

The project aims to create a tidal barrage across the River Mersey, capable of generating clean energy for hundreds of thousands of homes for 120 years.

A scoping report has been submitted to the Planning Inspectorate, marking the start of the formal planning process.

Starting 1st October, the six-week consultation will invite local residents and organisations to provide feedback on the initial proposals.

Ten public events will be held across the region, along with an online consultation site launching on 23rd September.

Steve Rotheram said: “This project has the potential to power hundreds of thousands of homes with renewable energy for 120 years while creating thousands of green jobs. It’s a once-in-a-generation opportunity to cement our position as Britain’s Renewable Energy Coast and help lead the global charge to net zero.

“This is about much more than just an energy generation scheme—it’s a chance to build a lasting legacy for our people and our planet.”