Octopus platform to improve energy management for Texas homes

Kraken, Octopus‘ tech platform for utility digitalisation, has entered a five-year agreement with Champion Energy Services, a retail electricity provider in Texas.

From 2025, Champion’s residential customers will transition to Kraken’s energy management system, which is designed to improve energy usage.

Kraken‘s platform, trusted by major global energy providers, handles over 50 million accounts worldwide, utilising artificial intelligence and data to streamline operations and enhance customer service.

The platform aims to make energy management more efficient and adaptable for utilities.

Amir Orad, Chief Executive Officer of Kraken, said: “We’re proud to be continuing our momentum in North America and working with a great partner in Champion.

“Together, our companies are delivering positive, lasting change for customers across Texas.

“We are showing how intelligent grid solutions significantly improve the way customers consume and manage their energy – without ever compromising ease of use.”