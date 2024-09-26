Centrica’s ENSEK acquires Bulb’s customer platform

ENSEK, a subsidiary of Centrica, has announced the acquisition of Zoa, a company specialising in home energy management technology.

Zoa was formed following the administration of Bulb, an energy supplier.

Zoa’s platform uses artificial intelligence to help energy suppliers manage and make the best use of smart renewable energy devices.

Centrica announced its acquisition of ENSEK in July 2024.

Jon Slade, Chief Executive Officer at ENSEK, said: “The acquisition of Zoa is an important next step in realising our strategic vision to deliver a secure and sustainable energy system of the future.”

Sara Brooks and Tom Fraine, Zoa’s Co-CEOs, said: “We recognise the need to move faster to meet the urgency of the energy transition, and joining forces with ENSEK strengthens our capabilities and supercharges our impact and will help millions of homes in the UK and beyond to decarbonise.”