Nuclear plans move ahead in UK competition

GE Vernova’s Nuclear business, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH), has moved forward in the Great British Nuclear’s (GBN) small modular reactor (SMR) competition.

This contest is part of the UK Government‘s efforts to increase nuclear power and develop advanced nuclear technologies.

Four candidates remain in the running, and the next phase will allow companies to compete for government contracts.

GEH’s SMR design, the BWRX-300, is being developed at Ontario Power Generation’s (OPG) Darlington site in Canada.

Initial site work is complete, and construction is set to start in 2025.

Commercial operations are expected by 2029, with plans for four 300MW units.