National Grid offers new contracts to manage winter energy demand

National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) has introduced new demand turn-up and generation turn-down contracts as part of its flexibility strategy for winter.

These contracts are being offered in three regions: the South West, South Wales and the Midlands, totalling 2,811MWh.

They aim to help NGED’s Distribution Systems Operator manage the grid by balancing energy supply and demand.

The contracts are designed for operators of flexible energy assets, allowing them to increase demand or reduce generation with one day’s notice.

Helen Sawdon, NGED’s DSO Flexibility Commercial Manager, said: “Our new demand turn-up, generation turn-down opportunities will help match the volume of energy demand with the volume of energy being generated, incentivising energy consumers to use electricity at times when it’s in abundance – for example, on a sunny day when there’s lots of solar generation.

“We’re trialling this in three locations this year and hope to roll it out wider in the future.”