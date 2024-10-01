Energy suppliers increase support for vulnerable customers

Energy suppliers in the UK are stepping up their efforts to support vulnerable customers during challenging times.

Energy UK has released its 2024 Vulnerability Commitment Good Practice Guide, highlighting the work of energy suppliers to assist those in need.

This initiative involves thirteen suppliers that together cover more than 95% of the domestic energy market.

The Vulnerability Commitment is a voluntary programme that requires suppliers to do more than the basic requirements to help vulnerable customers.

Suppliers are checked every year by an independent panel to see how well they are meeting the Vulnerability Commitment.

The latest report shows that energy suppliers have provided at least £500 million in extra help to customers since the gas price crisis began in late 2021.

However, customer debt has reached £3.7 billion, indicating that many people still need assistance.

Dhara Vyas, Deputy CEO of Energy UK, said: “It’s been difficult for millions of energy customers over the last few years with rising bills and an accompanying increase in the cost of living, leading to a record number of people needing additional support.

“Suppliers know there is more demand for help than ever before, including from customers unused to such difficulties, and with many others who may not recognise or want to disclose their situation.”

Steve Crabb, Independent Chair of the Vulnerability Commitment said: “With nearly one in 10 households already in fuel poverty and Ofgem’s energy price cap rising again, this looks like being another very tough winter for Britain’s most vulnerable families.”