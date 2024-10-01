Can Dundee become Scotland’s first net zero city?

Dundee City Council has approved a new plan to help Dundee become Scotland’s first net zero city.

The Local Area Energy Plan (LAEP) was created by the Dundee Climate Leadership Group (DCLG), a partnership of public and private organisations.

The plan outlines how Dundee can develop an energy system that supports innovation and provides clean energy for everyone.

The LAEP focuses on several key areas for reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

One goal is to improve energy efficiency by retrofitting 50,000 homes by 2033 and an additional 20,000 homes by 2045.

The plan also aims to decarbonise heat in buildings through the installation of heat networks and heat pumps, which could meet up to a third of the city’s heating needs with low carbon technologies.

In terms of transport, the plan aims to reduce transport demand by 15% by creating safer walking and cycling routes.

It also seeks to attract investment for more electric vehicle charging points and promote alternative transport fuels.

The LAEP highlights the importance of increasing solar energy generation by encouraging the installation of photovoltaic (PV) panels and battery systems in both public and private buildings.

The DCLG wants to persuade more consumers to adopt solar power technology.

Additionally, the plan outlines opportunities to enhance the resilience of Dundee’s electricity network by reducing overall demand during peak hours and improving management of energy use.