Old electric heaters push up energy bills

Outdated electric heating systems are contributing to rising fuel poverty across the UK.

Almost one in four electrically heated homes in England are now fuel-poor, with the average fuel poverty gap in these households more than double the national average.

Households using inefficient electric heaters could face energy costs close to £2,500 per year as prices increase, far exceeding the £1,717 cap set by Ofgem for dual-fuel homes.

National Energy Action (NEA) and Kensa, a UK heat pump provider, are urging action to replace inefficient electric heating with heat pumps, which could save affected households over £1,200 annually.

They highlight the government’s Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund as a key resource for improving heating systems and energy efficiency in social housing.

Currently, nearly 250,000 social homes still rely on outdated electric heating, leaving them most vulnerable as energy prices rise.