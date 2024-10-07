Login
Transportation

EV drivers miss out on savings by charging at peak times

New research shows that nearly 78% of electric vehicle drivers are charging their cars during peak hours
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
10/07/2024 2:00 AM
BEVs see lowest drop as UK car sales suffer ‘steepest decline of recent times’
Image: Joel_420 / Shutterstock
New research from Utility Warehouse (UW) has uncovered that hundreds of thousands of electric vehicle (EV) drivers in the UK are missing out on significant savings by charging their cars at peak times.

With over one million EVs on UK roads, nearly 8% of drivers admit to charging during the most expensive hours of the day, rather than taking advantage of cheaper off-peak rates.

The study, conducted by Opinium among 2,000 Brits, highlights that three in ten EV drivers (29%) charge their vehicles between 6pm and 9pm, while 26% do so between 9pm and midnight.

Only a small percentage (16%) charge during the bargain period of midnight to 6am, when rates are considerably lower.

In addition, more than a third (36%) of EV drivers aren’t using pre-set charging times to benefit from off-peak rates, and 42% don’t have a specialist EV tariff.

