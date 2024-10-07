EV drivers miss out on savings by charging at peak times

New research from Utility Warehouse (UW) has uncovered that hundreds of thousands of electric vehicle (EV) drivers in the UK are missing out on significant savings by charging their cars at peak times.

With over one million EVs on UK roads, nearly 8% of drivers admit to charging during the most expensive hours of the day, rather than taking advantage of cheaper off-peak rates.

The study, conducted by Opinium among 2,000 Brits, highlights that three in ten EV drivers (29%) charge their vehicles between 6pm and 9pm, while 26% do so between 9pm and midnight.

Only a small percentage (16%) charge during the bargain period of midnight to 6am, when rates are considerably lower.

In addition, more than a third (36%) of EV drivers aren’t using pre-set charging times to benefit from off-peak rates, and 42% don’t have a specialist EV tariff.