Firms call on mayor to reconsider congestion charge

A coalition of over 40 businesses, including Ocado, the AA and the Federation of Small Businesses, has called on the Mayor of London to reconsider plans to impose congestion charges on electric vans from Christmas.

Currently, these vehicles are exempt, but under new proposals, a daily fee of £15 would come into effect, totalling up to £5,500 per vehicle annually.

In an open letter, the group warned that the charges would hurt businesses that have already invested heavily in clean transportation solutions.

The signatories emphasised that many firms took on debt to switch from diesel vans to electric alternatives in a bid to support a cleaner environment.

“Many of us have taken on debt to invest in our children’s future and in the air that we breathe,” the letter stated. “If this plan goes ahead, then it will bring an astronomical cost to our businesses at a challenging time.”

The letter further warned that the new charge would hamper the transition to cleaner transport.

A spokesperson for the Mayor told Energy Live News: “The congestion charge has transformed the way Londoners get around the capital, having a significant impact on congestion and improving air quality.

“It has been fantastic to see the increasing uptake of electric vehicles in London, but this means that, with the Cleaner Vehicle Discount in place, we’ve seen a reduced impact of the Congestion Charge on congestion, the primary issue targeted by this policy.

“This is why the Cleaner Vehicle Discount is being phased out, following public consultation.

“However, the Mayor recognises the issues raised relating to electric vans, including the importance of supporting those businesses who have done the right thing and moved to cleaner vehicles.

“We are working with TfL to see what more could be done to mitigate the effect of this phasing out and further incentivise businesses to make the switch to cleaner vehicles.

“This is alongside other initiatives including freight consolidation and cargo bike deliveries. We continue to work with government on national measures that could make a difference, including the extension of the plug-in van grant.”